BJP will rid Rae Bareli of ‘parivarvad’, will bring development: Amit Shah at Gandhi family pocket borough

BJP chief Amit Shah along with state president Mahendra Nath Pandey and UP CM Yogi Adityanath and newly joined Congress MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh at a public meeting in Rae-Bareli on Saturday.(Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Taking his party’s fight against the Congress to the Gandhi family’s home turf, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said his party will develop Rae Bareli – which “since independence has seen ‘parivarvad’ and not development”- as an ideal constituency.

Addressing a rally in Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s constituency, Shah said that Rae Bareli voted for top Congress leaders, but did not witness development. “I have come here to make it clear that the BJP will free Rae Bareli of ‘parivarvad’ and will start the campaign from today itself for taking it on the path of ‘vikasvad’ (development),” he said.

Shah also heaped praise on the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government for “restoring law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh which was notorious for goons and guns under previous governments”.

Amit Shah also used the dias to corner the Congress over the 2007 Hyderabad Mecca Masjid blast case, saying Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his leaders tried to "defame" the Hindus in terror cases.

“Both Modi ji and Yogi ji have done tremendous work to change the state of Uttar Pradesh in the last one year and I assure you all that we will make UP the number one state in five years,” he said.

He also used the dias to corner the Congress over the 2007 Hyderabad Mecca Masjid blast case, saying Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his leaders tried to “defame” the Hindus in terror cases.

“When Congress was in power, then Aseemanand was named as accused in the blast case. But now, he has been acquitted. I want to ask Rahul ‘Baba’, your leaders have talked about saffron terrorism…you need to apologise…decide how low you can stoop,” he said.

BJP chief Amit Shah also said that Rae Bareli voted for top Congress leaders, but did not witness development.

BJP has been asking for an apology from the Congress chief ever since a special court acquitted Aseemanand and four others in the case, which left nine people killed. However, the Congress has been claiming that neither the party nor its president had used the words “saffron terror”. “Rahul Gandhi or the Congress party has never used the words saffron terror.. It is mere rubbish. There is nothing called saffron terror. It is our clear belief that terror cannot be linked to any religion or any community or caste,” senior Congress leader PL Punia had said.

There was also a brief interruption during the public meeting as a minor fire broke out at the venue, triggering panic and commotion in the audience. The fire, which was brought under control in short time, broke out due to an electrical short-circuit near the media enclosure, officials said. Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present on the dais at the time of the incident. State BJP chief Mahendranath Pandey was addressing the gathering when smoke and sparks were noticed. Because of the fire, the programme was stopped for a while.

The party, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, has been making a determined bid to wrest Amethi from Rahul Gandhi. It pitted Union Minister Smriti Irani against the Gandhi scion in Amethi in the last Lok Sabha elections. Irani, who has been regularly visiting Amethi and has taken various developmental initiatives there, is likely to be the party’s candidate from the constituency in the next general elections.

Though BJP swept Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 general elections, it lost both Rae Bareli and Amethi to the Congress. Barring three exceptions – 1977, 1996 and 1998 – Rae Bareli has stood with the Congress since 1952. This time the BJP is out to test Rae Bareli’s love for the Nehru-Gandhi family currently represented by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, a four-term MP. Amethi is represented in Parliament by Rahul Gandhi.

(With PTI inputs)

