BJP will defeat Mamata Banerjee in 2021: Sunil Deodhar

Fresh from the Tripura election victory, Sunil Deodhar, member of BJP’s national executive committee and in-charge of Tripura, on Sunday said that the BJP will defeat Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal in 2021. “Mamata won’t be there in 2021. Mamta, Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) will come together to prevent BJP. But, the time has come and Mamata will have to go,” said Deodhar. He was delivering a lecture on ‘Tripura ki Kahani, Deodhar ki Jubani’ in Goregoan (East) on Sunday evening in an event organized by Deendayal Samajseva Kendra headed by BJP leader Jaiprakash Thakur.

“Mamata’s qualification was that she defeated CPM in West Bengal. All the CPM cadre joined Trinmool. But, with their help, she is doing lot of atrocities on the people. Now we have also defeated CPM in Tripura and equalled with her qualification. Afrer Tripura’s victory, there is no ground level cadre left with CPM. They all have joined BJP,” said Deodhar. He added that workers and leaders from other parties have joined the BJP, and are now the ideal workers of the BJP. “They never got the kind of environment we have in the BJP. So, they are now working as ideal BJP workers,” he said.

He said he was entrusted with the job of making Tripura communist free. “In 2014, the BJP chief told me that while we are talking about making India Congress mukt, you should work to make India Communist free. Then, I was made in-charge of Tripura,” added Deodhar. He urged party workers to get ready for 2019. “If you are unhappy with someone, then express your anger in that polls. Don’t express your anger in the Lok Sabha polls. In Lok Sabha polls, you are not electing a parliamentarian but you are electing the Prime Minister,” said Deodhar asking the party workers to refrain from spreading negative messages on social media.

