BJP will come to power with full majority in next state polls: Uma Bharti

Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti on Friday said that the BJP would form the government with a clear majority in the next West Bengal Assembly election. The comments from the Union minister came a day after the BJP emerged second in Kanthi Dakshin Assembly seat, registering 31 per cent vote share.

“BJP will form the government in Bengal with a clear majority just like in Assam and Haryana. Once upon a time, only one or two of our MLAs used to get elected in those states. Now, we have formed governments there and in the next Assembly election in West Bengal, the BJP will win with a clear majority. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP will win maximum number of seats (from the state),” Uma said. She was in Kolkata to attend some party programmes.

The Union minister also accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of indulging in “politics of hatred” and said she has failed to provide a leadership to implement development projects.

“The state government officials here have no guidance and no leadership. There is no one to guide them because Banerjee has propagated politics of hatred in Bengal. She has not propagated politics of development. People in Bengal are not getting the benefits of the Central government schemes,” Uma said on the sidelines of a party programme in Howrah.

Trinamool Congress reacted sharply to Uma’s statements.

Party’s Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said that instead of making such statements, she must ensure that funds are released from her department to implement the development projects.

“No one in West Bengal would believe that Banerjee indulged in politics of hatred. If people like her (Uma) continue to say such things, then they will lose the little support they have received from here in the days to come. Instead of saying such things, her department should release funds for development projects,” Chatterjee said.

