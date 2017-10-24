BJP weakening constitutional institutions, media, accuses Mayawati

The BSP chief charged the BJP with misusing CBI, ED and the IT department to weaken and cause dissensions in other parties. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav The BSP chief charged the BJP with misusing CBI, ED and the IT department to weaken and cause dissensions in other parties. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav

Accusing the BJP of weakening constitutional institutions and the media to serve its political motives, BSP president Mayawati claimed that the conditions today were worse than those during the Emergency. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also alleged that the BJP was misusing government machinery and agencies like the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax etc to make the country free of Opposition by creating dissension in other parties.

She also claimed that the BJP could begin the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya or bring back fugitive Dawood Ibrahim before the next elections to serve its electoral interests. “To serve its political motives, the BJP has now weakened constitutional institutions and the media. They have also weakened democracy to a great extent…Things are being done in an autocratic and arbitrary manner…Conditions today have surpassed those prevailing during the Emergency in 1975,” she said at a party rally here.

Alleging that the BJP had again started its campaign to mislead the poor and the middle classes in view of the next Lok Sabha polls and Assembly elections in some states, like it did in 2014, Mayawati said that it was now clear that the party will no longer get its ‘acche din’ (good days) back.

The BSP chief charged the BJP with misusing CBI, ED and the IT department to weaken and cause dissensions in other parties. She asked her workers to foil the BJP’s plans by exposing them in the public and claimed this “autocratic functioning and narrow RSS agenda” can only be checked in this manner. Mayawati said the Narendra Modi government had not fulfilled even one-fourth of its election promises, and added that the GST and demonetisation had weakened the economy.

“There are problems relating to poverty, inflation and unemployment everywhere…People will give a befitting reply to them in the coming local bodies elections and later in the Lok Sabha polls,” she said.

The BSP chief said that BJP which has failed to fulfil its promises could start Ram temple construction in Ayodhya before the next Lok Sabha polls for taking votes or bring back Dawood Ibrahim under a plan to serve its political motives or could even go in for another surgical strike and warned her supporters to remain vigilant on these counts.

She said that be it a temple in Ayodhya or anywhere else, it will not benefit the weaker sections of society. Mayawati said that Dalits, Adivasis, Backwards, Minorities, poor among the upper castes and all others will have to unite as per the suggestion of the “lone messiah lord Ambedkar” and take the master key to power both at the Centre and state in their hands.

Stressing that the Lok Sabha elections could be pre-poned this time, she asked BSP workers to start preparations beforehand so that the party performs well in the local bodies elections, but also trounces the BJP in the 2019 parliamentary polls. Taking credit for getting the Mandal Commission recommendations implemented, she said that it was one of the conditions of the BSP for extending support to the then prime minister VP Singh. A ‘Bharat Ratna’ to Ambedkar was another condition, she said.

But the BJP did not like all this and withdrew support to VP Singh at that time. The BJP and the RSS had also staged protests when the Mandal report was implemented,” she said. She also questioned the BJP’s intentions on according constitutional status to the backward caste commission and termed it a “political gameplan”.

