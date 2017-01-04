BJP warns TMC to ‘mend its ways’ or ‘face consequences’

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (File Photo) BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (File Photo)

In a veiled warning to TMC to “mend its ways” or face consequences, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday wondered whether TMC MPs and party supremo Mamata Banerjee would be able to go around the country and enter New Delhi if his party starts protesting against them. Furious over the attack on state BJP headquarters by TMC activists on Tuesday following the arrest of TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay, Vijayvargiya lashed out at City Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar for tuning a “blind eye” to the attack on BJP office.

He urged the CBI to investigate the alleged role of Kumar in wiping out evidences against TMC leaders in the chit fund scam, during his tenure as the head of the state government-formed SIT. Refuting allegations that CBI arrests in chit fund scams were a “political vendetta” against TMC as it has been opposing demonetisation, Vijyavargiya warned TMC to mend its ways and stop attacking BJP offices and workers or else the the party would also not sit silently.

“We may not be as strong as TMC in Bengal. But in the entire country we are the strongest political force. I wonder if BJP workers in Delhi decide that TMC MPs would not be allowed to enter Delhi, would they be able to enter Delhi? “The answer is no. If BJP workers decide to protest across the country, would Mamata Banerjee be able to roam the country freely? If TMC doesn’t mend its ways, we will also not sit silently,” he said.