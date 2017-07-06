BJP wants to finish me: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu Prasad with his sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap on the RJD foundation day. (Source: PTI) Lalu Prasad with his sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap on the RJD foundation day. (Source: PTI)

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday expressed apprehension that the BJP may get him arrested ahead of the August 27 Opposition rally in Patna. “The BJP wants to finish Lalu as I want to finish the BJP,” he said. Addressing party workers on the 21st foundation day of his party in Patna, Lalu Prasad said: “They (the BJP) want to cause fissures in the Opposition ranks because they know our combined strength can foil their 2019 mission.”

While speaking about Opposition unity, Lalu said he was “in touch with Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and Mamata Banerjee. “They know the strength of the Opposition. They think if we get united, the BJP’s 2019 mission will be foiled,” he said. Listing the names of leaders he would invite to the August 27 event, Lalu mentioned he “will also call Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra just as Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee”.

Later, he was asked why he did not mention AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi. He did not give any clear answer, then said Congress president Sonia Gandhi would be invited.

The RJD chief reiterated his support for Meira Kumar, the Opposition presidential candidate.

“She is well qualified and the daughter of Jagjivanbabu. She comes from a caste which is a Scheduled Caste all over India…. Kovind is not a Dalit, his Koli caste is on the OBC in Gujarat.”

He also said that he would not have supported the NDA’s choice, Ram Nath Kovind, even if the Congress had supported him. “… The RJD would not have supported an RSS man,” he said.

