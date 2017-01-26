BJP wants privilege motion against PAC chief

When the PAC met on January 13, BJP members objected to Thomas’s remarks When the PAC met on January 13, BJP members objected to Thomas’s remarks

DAYS AFTER Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman K V Thomas said the panel has the power to summon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a BJP member wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday, accusing Thomas of “breach of privilege” and “lowering the dignity” of the committee for “ulterior political motives”. BJP member Nishikant Dubey, who is convenor of two of the eight sub-groups in the PAC, asked the Speaker to treat his missive as a privilege notice and refer the matter to the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee. This is the first time that a member of a parliamentary panel has given a privilege notice against its chairman.

Addressing a press conference in Kerala on January 9, Thomas, while speaking on the possibility of calling Modi on the demonetisation issue, was quoted as saying: “We have the powers to summon anyone… Even the Prime Minister and the ministers.” Dubey had written to Mahajan on January 10 also, urging her to ask Thomas to “recall” his “unilateral” remarks. “I wish to bring to your attention the unilateral announcement by PAC Chairman K V Thomas seeking to summon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appear before it. Such an announcement is wrong and unethical and against the laid out parliamentary procedure and your directions, which do not allow such summons to be issued unless a report is finalised. We fail to understand how the PAC Chairman could make such an announcement without discussion with members of the PAC,” Dubey had said in the letter.

When the PAC met on January 13, BJP members objected to Thomas’s remarks, following which the panel issued an official press statement distancing itself from his remarks. In his letter today, Dubey claimed that ever since Modi announced the demonetisation decision on November 8, “Thomas became restive” and started “searching for options to politicise the revolutionary step.” “Thomas started using the platform of PAC to meet his political objective of lowering the dignity of the Prime Minister,” he alleged. Referring to the January 13 meeting of the PAC, he claimed that when he and other members objected to Thomas’s “biased and politically coloured utterances” for “violating” the provisions, “he (Thomas) retracted from his statement that he gave before the media”.

Referring to Thomas’s interaction at The Indian Express Idea Exchange on January 20, Dubey alleged that the PAC Chairman cited references of deliberations made at a PAC meeting and “politicised” the demonetisation issue, “unnecessarily dragging the name of Prime Minister”. “All the above acts of Shri K V Thomas in the capacity of the Chairperson, Public Accounts Committee, are, therefore, breach of privilege of committee as well as violation of provisions of Direction 55 (1) of the Directions by the Speaker, Lok Sabha, for breach of confidentiality of the proceedings of the committee,” claimed Dubey, alleging an attempt to “gain unethical political mileage”.

He asked the Speaker to allow him to raise the question of privilege in the Lok Sabha and consider his communication as a notice under Rule 223 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business. He also urged Mahajan to refer his letter to the Privileges Committee for examination, investigation and report under Rule 227 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha. In 2010 and 2011, when the then PAC Chairman Murli Manohar Joshi tried to push a controversial report on the 2G scam and said he could summon then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, it had triggered protests from Congress members. But no privilege notice was given.

The PAC chaired by Thomas has seen differences in the past too. On July 12 last year, BJP members led by Dubey wanted to head a sub-committee on defence, which could examine CAG reports on irregularities in a number of deals including AgustaWestland. But Thomas rejected the contention, saying it was his prerogative to choose sub-committee heads. A Congress member was later made convenor of the panel.