BJP vistarak programme begins: From charcha to meal, Shah’s itinerary focuses on tribals

Amit Shah will be meeting tribals in the rural areas and then residents of the city, according to BJP general secretary Bharatsinh Parmar. Amit Shah will be meeting tribals in the rural areas and then residents of the city, according to BJP general secretary Bharatsinh Parmar.

BJP president Amit Shah will visit the tribal-dominated belt of Chhota Udepur on May 31 to interact with tribal families as part of the party’s vistarak (expansion volunteer) programme ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Amit Shah will also share meal with a tribal family and hold a “charcha” (discussion) with the local tribals, said BJP general secretary Bharatsinh Parmar, while giving details of the party’s booth-level programme that will be held in the state between May 28 and June 5.

“The aim for the party is to understand issues of tribals and make them aware about the development programmes initiated for their benefit… The fact that our national party president will join us for this vistarak programme, speaks a lot about how important it is for the party,” said Parmar. From Chhota Udepur, Shah will head to Vadodara where he will meet “intellectuals” from the city. “Amit Shah will be meeting tribals in the rural areas and then residents of the city. The idea behind this is to reach out to everyone,” said Parmar.

As part of the nine-day vistarak programme, BJP leaders will spend a day at various booths in the district, interacting with voters and also making them aware of the Central government schemes led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which completed three years in office. Parmar said that the party workers will reach out to voters registered in every single booth of Vadodara, pegged at 1,158 booths. Asked if the party is looking at canvassing the Centre’s development schemes in the Muslim-dominated polling booths, Parmar said, “We have not bifurcated the vistarak programme based on Hindus and Muslims.

In many booths, there will be both Hindus and Muslims and we are aiming to reach out to every single person and win every single heart. The election results in UP have already given us a boost in this direction.” Parmar said that all the elected representatives of respective regions will also participate in the nine-day initiative. Apart from Shah, BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy CM Nitin Patel, and Minister of State for Agriculture Purshottam Rupala will also participate in the vistarak programme.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now