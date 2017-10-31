‘BJP Vision Document misleading: Reveal source of campaign funds, Congress dares BJP

Congress leader Anand Sharma at a press conference in Shimla Monday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) Congress leader Anand Sharma at a press conference in Shimla Monday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Tearing into BJP’s ‘Vision Document’ for Himachal Pradesh, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma Monday attacked BJP playing politics in the name of a rape victim by promising to launch Gudia Yojna. He also termed the document “non-serious, misleading, hollow and directionless”.

Sharma, who is also Congress’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, said: “The incident of rape that happened in the peaceful state is highly condemnable and investigation agency is doing its job but driving political gains out of an unfortunate happening is BJP’s mentality ,which should be condemned.” He wondered how the BJP has was promising a new Lokayukta in the state when its government at the Centre had not done anything to set up a Lokpal.

The Congress leader launched a blistering attack against the BJP for making corruption a poll issue and attacking the Congress for it. He dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share the stage with Sukh Ram, former Union minister held guilty in a corruption case who recently joined the BJP with his son Anil Sharma. Sharma also questioned how the BJP was spending huge funds in the election. There are helicopters ferrying star campaigners everywhere in the small state, BJP should reveal the source of funds, he said.

He said that the BJP had forgotten its promise on creating jobs after being voted to power at the Centre. Accusing the PM of making false promises and meaningless speeches, he asked how many ‘hawai chhapal wale’ had traveled on the low-cost flight which the PM launched from Shimla. The fare for the seat is Rs 20,000 not as Prime Minister had announced at Rs 1800 to Rs 2000, he said.

“Till he (Modi) was Gujarat Chief Minister he continued to oppose GST. Thereafter, he took a hasty move to implement GST and did not agree to the Congress suggestion of having three slabs. There are six slabs including one above 45 per cent. Farmers have also not been spared as pesticides, agri implements and apple carton trays are also taxed in the range of 5 to 18 per cent,” he said.

