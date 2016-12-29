BJP veteran Sunderlal Patwa dies, MP CM Chouhan calls him ‘father figure’

Patwa’s first stint in the CM House lasted less than a month in 1980. Patwa’s first stint in the CM House lasted less than a month in 1980.

BJP veteran Sunderlal Patwa, who was twice the chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh, died at a private hospital in Bhopal Wednesday. He was 92. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew down to Bhopal in the afternoon to pay his tributes to the leader whose body was kept at the party headquarters. Describing Patwa as a hardworking and dedicated leader who strengthened the party, Modi said his good work as CM will always be remembered.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who used to often call on Patwa to seek guidance, described him as a father-figure. “He stuck to his principles and ideals till the end,’’ said Chouhan. In political circles, Patwa was always described as Chouhan’s guru.

Patwa’s first stint in the CM House lasted less than a month in 1980. He became CM again in March 1990. However, his second stint in office was curtailed by imposition of the President’s Rule in 1992 after the Babri Masjid demolition.

Born on November 11, 1924 in a Shwetambar Jain family, Patwa was an active RSS worker from 1942 to 1951. When RSS was banned in the wake of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, he spent six months in jail in 1948. In 1951, he was among the founding members of the Jan Sangh, where he was general secretary of the state unit.

After BJP was formed in 1980, he went on to head the state party unit twice. He was first elected to the Assembly in 1957 from Manasa. Between 1999 and 2001 he was Union minister for panchayat and rural development. His last rites will be performed at Kukdeshwar in Mandsaur district on Thursday.