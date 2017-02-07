BJP using police to gain edge, says Shiv Sena

The war of words between the Shiv Sena and the BJP is intensifying with each passing day with the Sena now claiming that the BJP was using the police force to help their party candidates in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. “The home ministry is with the chief minister. Every police station has been given directions that they should help the local BJP candidates. The BJP is misusing the powers of the ministry for its political benefit,” Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab alleged.

Parab also claimed directions had been issued to police officials to facilitate help to all rebels from the Sena who had quit the party. The party also countered the claims of the BJP that it had a political arrangement with the Congress.

“We challenge Ashish Shelar to prove his claims or stop making statements that divert people’s attention. We want him to name the 42 wards in which he alleged our match-fixing with Congress,” Parab said.