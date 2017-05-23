‘BJP using officer death for politics’

Anurag Tiwari Anurag Tiwari

FACED WITH allegations of a scam in his department from state BJP leaders following the death of IAS officer Anurag Tiwari under mysterious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister U T Khader on Monday denied allegations of any irregularities. He alleged that the BJP is using the incident to gain political mileage. “There is no such scam. Let investigating agencies find the fact behind his death and probe allegations against our department,” Khader told The Indian Express Monday.

“Tiwari had problems in his marital life and thus did not want his parents and brother to visit him in Bengaluru,” he claimed. “He avoided them (family) by telling them the situation was bad in Bengaluru, and also (that) his life was under threat. He promised to visit them in UP instead.”

Stating that Tiwari’s family members have informed the police about the threat, Khader said, “It is not their fault — they only know what Tiwari (had) told them.”

