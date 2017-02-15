BJP using NCP to defame Shiv Sena in Thane: Minister Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde. (File) Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde. (File)

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde today alleged the BJP was using the NCP to defame his party in run up to the civic elections in Thane. Shinde, district chief of Sena, claimed there was an undeclared alliance between the BJP and the NCP to stop the Uddhav Thackeray-led party from coming to power in the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Addressing a news conference here, the Cabinet Minister said the BJP was using the Sharad Pawar-led outfit as a tool to defame the Shiv Sena in the Thane city and block its ascension in the civic body. He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of BJP was wrongly taking credit for various works in the city, including cluster development, metro and flyovers.

But the people of Thane very well know these schemes were approved before the BJP’s victory in the state elections in 2014, Shinde said.