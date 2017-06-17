BJP using CBI to stifle voices of dissent: AAP

Sanjay Singh said that the Centre’s aim was to take revenge, cause problems, harass and not let the government function. Sanjay Singh said that the Centre’s aim was to take revenge, cause problems, harass and not let the government function.

HOURS AFTER CBI officers reached Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s house, the AAP attacked the BJP-led Centre for using the CBI for “harassing” the Delhi government and not letting it work. Addressing the media on Friday afternoon, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, “Today, at Deputy CM Sisodia’s residence, the CBI conducted a raid. We came to know about it through TV channels. But the manner in which the Centre is working against the AAP is a clear indication that the Centre’s wish is to get rid of opposing parties, stifle all voices of dissent.”

While the CBI maintained that its officers did not conduct a raid or search at Sisodia’s residence, the AAP leader asked if “they (CBI) had come for tea”. In a tweet, AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha called the agency the “Centre’s Bureau of Intimidation.”

Maintaining that the Centre “should just suspend the Delhi government” instead of intimidating it on a daily basis, Singh said, “Several such cases have been falsely filed against the Delhi government. The Centre’s aim is to take revenge, cause problems, harass and not let the government function.” Later, on Friday evening, Sisodia tweeted, “We have done nothing wrong, ready to face any probe. Will keep working for Delhi’s development without fear.”

