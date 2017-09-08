BJP using CBI for political vendetta: Mamata Banerjee

Claiming that the saffron party would “try to disturb the communal harmony” in the state during the Durga Puja and Muharram, she asked her partymen to remain alert. Claiming that the saffron party would “try to disturb the communal harmony” in the state during the Durga Puja and Muharram, she asked her partymen to remain alert.

With the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoning a number of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in connection with the Narada sting video case, party supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the BJP of “using” the agency “as a tool to pursue political vendetta”. Banerjee, who was speaking at the TMC core committee meeting at her Kalighat residence here, also claimed that the BJP would be out of power after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, a senior party leader, who was present at the closed-door meet, said on the condition of anonymity.

He added that Banerjee asked the party leaders, whose names had surfaced in the Narada sting operation, to keep calm as the “CBI does not have any evidence against you”. She also said the central probe agency was only trying to harass her partymen.

“Everyday they (CBI) are summoning some of our leaders. This is nothing but politics of threat and intimidation. It will not yield any result,” the TMC leader quoted Banerjee as saying. The West Bengal chief minister also told the meeting that the BJP had nothing to say about development and that it would be out of power after the 2019 general election.

Claiming that the saffron party would “try to disturb the communal harmony” in the state during the Durga Puja and Muharram, she asked her partymen to remain alert. “She (Banerjee) has asked us not leave our respective areas during the pujas. We were also asked to work hard in our areas,” the TMC leader said.

The party leadership at the district-level has been asked to hold core committee meetings every 15 days and submit a comprehensive report to the top leadership at the end of every month. Several organisational changes in the party were also effected and certain leaders were asked to improve their performance.

Another TMC leader, who was present at the meeting, said Banerjee had asked the party leaders in north Bengal to ensure that peace and stability returned to the Darjeeling hills at the earliest.

