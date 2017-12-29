BJP uses lies for political benefit, Congress defends truth: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Express Photo/Renuka Puri) Rahul Gandhi (Express Photo/Renuka Puri)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday launched a fresh attack on the BJP, accusing the ruling party of using lies for political benefit. He also accused the BJP of attacking, both directly and surreptitiously, the Constitution “given to us” by B R Ambedkar. Addressing Congress leaders at the AICC headquarters on the occasion of the party’s 133rd foundation day, he said, “Today it is distressing to see that the Constitution, the foundation of our country, given to us by the Congress party, given to us by Ambedkar, is under attack. It is under attack directly, statements have been made by senior members of the BJP, and it is under attack surreptitiously from the back.”

He made no reference to Union minister Anantkumar Hegde’s comment on amending the Constitution, but said that one of the most important moments in the history of modern India was the day it got its Constitution. “The day we decided that every single Indian, regardless of colour, caste, religion, is going to have the same importance, the same rights, the same ability to make a future,” he said.

Rahul said it is the duty of the Congress and every single Indian to defend the Constitution and the right of every single Indian and their future. “So, the Congress party commits itself to always defend the truth, to accepting the truth whether it is about our past, whether it is about our present and acting on the truth. And for all Congress workers, this is really the fight,” he said.

The central idea of the Congress, he said, “is the truth. We accept the truth, we work with the truth, we fight for the truth.” He added, “What is happening today in our country is a web of deceit. The BJP operates on the basic idea that a lie can be used for political benefit and this is the difference between us and them. We might suffer, we might not do well, we might even lose, but we will not give up the truth and we will defend the truth and that is the difference between the Congress party and them.”

