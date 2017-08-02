BJP urges Oppn to support govt in fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Vijendra Gupta. (Express File Photo) Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Vijendra Gupta. (Express File Photo)

The BJP on Tuesday called on all political parties to extend support to the government in its fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and separatists in Kashmir. BJP state spokesperson Virender Gupta asked opposition parties to stop criticising the government and allow it and security forces to do their job “so that permanent peace and tranquillity is brought in the Valley”.

“We call on all political parties to extend their whole-hearted support to the government in its fight against separatists and Pakistan-sponsored terrorists who have caused enormous damage in the Valley,” he said.

“The Modi government is determined to fight a decisive battle against separatists and the attempts to destabilise India,” he said.

Gupta said the NIA and security forces have started a “crusade” to eliminate terrorists, check money laundering and expose those involved in hawala money transactions to finance stone pelters and terrorist groups in the Valley.

The BJP leader said the situation in the Valley has imporved to some extent due to the “pro-active” policy of the government against terrorism and anti-national

forces.

