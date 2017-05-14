BJP uploads ‘celebration’ video, CPM says ‘baseless’

In picture, BJP leader & Grama Panchayat member Sethu in hospital. Sethu was badly beaten by CPI(M) workers in Kannur (Source: twitter.com/Kummanam) In picture, BJP leader & Grama Panchayat member Sethu in hospital. Sethu was badly beaten by CPI(M) workers in Kannur (Source: twitter.com/Kummanam)

The BJP on Saturday released a two-minute video and claimed that the visuals showed CPI(M) workers celebrating the killing of RSS worker Biju in Kannur. The CPI(M) called it a baseless allegation to “mislead” people. BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan uploaded the video on Twitter and wrote, “Brutality, bestiality at its worst. Kannur communists celebrate murder of RSS karyakartha Biju, whom they beheaded.’’

The two-minute video shows a group of men dancing along a road at night, with sounds of drumbeats. While the mood is celebratory, there is little to indicate their political leanings, or when the video was shot.

Brutality, beastiality at its worst- Kannur Communists celebrate murder of RSS Karyakartha Biju, whom they beheaded.#JungleRajInKerala pic.twitter.com/WDwFgOypUp — KummanamRajasekharan (@Kummanam) May 13, 2017

Calling it a “baseless campaign” by the BJP, CPI(M)’s Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan said, “Rajasekharan has the responsibility to reveal where the celebration has taken place. There is no slogans in the procession.

This is unbecoming of a leader of a democratic party. Only an RSS pracharak can indulge in such campaigns. The Sangh Parivar’s bid to mislead the people will not succeed.” Rajasekharan was not available for a comment, but his office said the video was of CPI(M) workers celebrating in Pappinassery.

