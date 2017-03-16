BJP UP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya admitted to ICU: Report

Keshav Prasad Maurya in Parliament on Tuesday. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Keshav Prasad Maurya in Parliament on Tuesday. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Keshav Prasad Maurya, the Uttar Pradesh unit chief of the BJP and a chief ministerial contender, was admitted to the ICU of RML Hospital in New Delhi, news agency ANI reported. It said the leader has problems related to blood pressure and will remain under observation today. Maurya may be discharged from hospital on Friday.

Maurya is being considered as one of the front-runners for the chief minister’s post after the BJP and its allies rallied to a landslide win in 325 out of the state’s 403 constituencies. Even though the party’s highest decision making body, the parliamentary board, has not decided on a name yet, Maurya’s OBC credentials and his organisational skills are considered his assets and might land him the coveted post. Maurya, who met the prime minister recently, left it to the parliamentary board to make a decision. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath and Kalraj Mishra are some of the other favourites.

