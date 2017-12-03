BJP tweet criticising Devendra Fadnavis govt goes viral, party says account was hacked

A screenshot of the tweet that was posted by BJP’s Maharashtra unit. (Source: Twitter) A screenshot of the tweet that was posted by BJP’s Maharashtra unit. (Source: Twitter)

BJP’s Maharshtra unit was left red-faced after a tweet castigating the Devendra Fadnavis government over lack of employment was posted by the party’s official Twitter handle on Sunday. However, BJP claimed the account was hacked and sought a probe into the incident.

The tweet, which criticised the Maharashtra government over job creation and for reducing the workforce by 30%, was immediately deleted. But it was too late as screenshots of the tweet went viral, even as the opposition seized the opportunity to embarrass BJP.

Written in poor English, the tweet said, “More than 2 lackhs Employee required in state and @Dev_Fadnavis Government taken cut off 30% employees. #MakeInMaharashtra or #FoolInMahasrashtra.”

The tweet had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Maharashtra chief Sanjay Nirupam and party vice-president Rahul Gandhi. The saffron party quickly went into damage control mode and said they had asked the Mumbai Police’s cyber crime cell to look into the matter.

“We feel the state BJP unit’s Twitter handle was hacked to post this message. We have asked the Cyber Crime cell of the Mumbai Police to investigate the matter,” PTI quoted state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye as saying.

Reacting to the tweet, Nirupam said even BJP’s Maharashtra unit was not happy with its chief minister and claimed that bad governance was getting exposed every day. “Even Maharashtra BJP is not happy with the working of its chief minister. Party official handle tweets criticising him and later deleted it. Bad governance getting exposed everyday. Their own house is not in order,” Nirupam tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd