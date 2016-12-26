BJP turns focus on Shiv Sena bastions in early election blitz

Shiv Sena executive president Uddhav Thackeray along with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Shiv Sena executive president Uddhav Thackeray along with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The BJP has turned its focus to Shiv Sena strongholds in central Mumbai as it seeks to open new routes to emerge as the single largest party in the upcoming Mumbai municipality polls. On Sunday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off BJP’s poll campaign for the civic polls, the party scheduled a public meeting of its star campaigner, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, at the Kamgaar Maidan in Parel.

The party’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, which is now led by its Marathi-speaking MP Poonam Mahajan, also rolled out a series of initiatives to reach out to youngsters from the belt. The central Mumbai region, which is dominated by Marathi-speaking population from the Konkan belt, has been a Shiv Sena stronghold for decades. In 2012, the Shiv Sena wrested 17 out of the 43 municipal wards in the belt, while the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena won nine other wards.

On the other hand, the BJP, which had fought in an alliance with the Shiv Sena the last time, could notch up victories in just three seats. Ashish Shelar, chief of BJP’s Mumbai unit, confirmed the party’s push for better results in the Shiv Sena stronghold. “We are looking to consolidate our position in the region,” he said. As part of its reach-out campaign, Shelar said that the BJP has been organising Konkan Mahotsavs, traditional weekly market fairs, health camps and cultural events.

Independent political analysts saw the BJP’s outreach in central Mumbai as proof that the party was widening its search for potential victories. Also, while the fate of a pre-poll alliance with the Shiv Sena still hangs in the balance, the party’s foray into the ally’s bastion suggests that it was readying itself to even contest solo.

The Mumbai chief underlined the significance that the party had put on making deeper inroads in the Marathi-speaking population from the Konkan region. “I’m the party’s Mumbai chief. And I’m a Maratha from the Konkan belt,” said Shelar.

A source within the BJP boasted, “We have organised more public events in central Mumbai than in any other region in the election build up.” The BJP’s youth wing also launched a “Digital Kranti” drive where youths would be instructed on how to go digital and cashless. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation initiative will be central to the party’s Mumbai election campaign, said sources.