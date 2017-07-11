BJP turns Facebook into Fakebook, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP is turning Facebook into ‘Fakebook’ by posting fake pictures to fuel communal violence in the state and vowed to stop such “conspiracies” against her government. Banerjee accused the Centre of letting in outsiders from across the international border to foment riots in Bengal.

Addressing a public meeting in Nandakumar area of East Midnapore district today, Banerjee said, “The people of Bengal will not tolerate the fact that BJP is turning Facebook into ‘Fakebook’ by posting fake pictures and fake news to meet their political ends. We respect Facebook, but not any ‘Fakebook’. An incident in Comilla in Bangladesh is being passed off as having occurred in Bengal, and a clip taken from a Bhojpuri film is being shown as having taken place in the state.

The BJP is sometimes rioting, and at other times indulging in arson — this seems to be their only work. We pledge that we won’t let such things happen here. And for this, we will stay united.”

