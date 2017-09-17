‘BJP trying to transform ‘Swaraj into Suraj’ in Jharkhand,’ says Amit Shah

Wishing the Prime Minister on his 67th birthday, the BJP chief said, he felt fortunate to lay the foundation stone for the development of tribal villages, where all basic amenities like pucca houses, electricity, water, road connectivity would be provided. Wishing the Prime Minister on his 67th birthday, the BJP chief said, he felt fortunate to lay the foundation stone for the development of tribal villages, where all basic amenities like pucca houses, electricity, water, road connectivity would be provided.

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday said that the party is trying to transform “Swaraj into Suraj” (self-rule to good governance) because of which tribals are now tasting the fruits of freedom for the first time since independence. The country is indebted to tribals and dalits for the sacrifices they made during the freedom struggle and they should have tasted the fruits of freedom soon after India attained independence, but unfortunately that did not happen, he said.

“I am fortunate to visit the birth place of Bhagwan Birsa Munda (a tribal freedom fighter),” Shah at Ulihatu in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, after laying the foundation stone for projects for all-round development of 19 villages in the state, including Ulihatu, on the ‘Seva Day’ the BJP is celebrating to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

All these villages are associated with martyrs from the state. Wishing the Prime Minister on his 67th birthday, the BJP chief said, he felt fortunate to lay the foundation stone for the development of tribal villages, where all basic amenities like pucca houses, electricity, water, road connectivity would be provided.

This, he said, would be the perfect tribute to the tribal freedom fighters. When the country was fighting for independence, tribal heroes like Birsa Munda, Sidho, Kanho, Nilambar and Pitambar from the state who had laid their lives.

Shah recalled how Birsa Munda had set up Munda sena, when he was only a 25-year-old, to fight against Britishers and inspire crores of people. Birsa Munda had not been intimidated by the British in spite of their best efforts to persuade him, the BJP president added.

