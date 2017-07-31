BJP trying to politicise schoolgirl rape and murder case: Virbhadra Singh

Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh (Express Photo) Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh (Express Photo)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Monday accused the state BJP of trying to politicise the alleged rape and murder of a schoolgirl. The BJP believes in “violence” and is “adopting cheap tactics” before the state assembly elections, he told reporters here.

“The opposition is trying to disturb law and order in state capital Shimla and playing cheap politics over the death of an innocent girl,” Singh said. The CBI is investigating the case, he said. The chief minister cancelled his visit to the interiors of Chamba district following unrest in the area over the alleged rape of a student by a teacher.

The incident had taken place four days ago and the accused has been arrested. However, the locals are demanding action against other school staffers. Earlier, a mob had damaged shops and set on fire a rain shelter in Tissa, some 180 km from here.

On his way back to Shimla, the chief minister inaugurated a three-storey circuit house here to accommodate MLAs during assembly sessions in the state’s second capital. He also announced Rs 2 lakh for next of kin of Rakesh Pathania, a journalist, who passed away on July 9.

