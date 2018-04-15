BJP trying to erode Ambedkar legacy: Congress

Hitting back at the Prime Minister, who had lashed out at the Congress on Friday, Kumari Selja said the PM was only interested in doing politics over the legacy of the Dalit icon. Hitting back at the Prime Minister, who had lashed out at the Congress on Friday, Kumari Selja said the PM was only interested in doing politics over the legacy of the Dalit icon.

The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of eroding the legacy of B R Ambedkar. The main opposition alleged that the BJP and RSS have an anti-Dalit mindset and that it was the ideologues of the RSS who had talked about reviewing the reservation policy. “Simply paying lip service to Baba Saheb Ambedkar, as the Prime Minister is prone to time and again, does not take away from the fact that they are always trying to erode the legacy of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar,” senior Congress leader Kumari Selja told reporters.

The BJP, she said, was trying to amend the Constitution drafted by the Dalit icon and putting “a question mark” on reservation. “Is it respect if you try to amend the legacy of Babasaheb Ambedkar? They have no moral right to raise a finger against the Congress,” she said.

Hitting back at the Prime Minister, who had lashed out at the Congress on Friday, Selja said the PM was only interested in doing politics over the legacy of the Dalit icon. “The BJP and RSS have an ‘anti-Dalit’ mindset as their government has abolished the sub-plan for SC/STs, talked of ending reservation and amendment to the Constitution which was framed by Ambedkar,” she said.

Selja said the Congress had given Ambedkar the responsibility to draft the Constitution under his chairmanship. “We should not forget the views of the RSS about Babasaheb Ambedkar,” she added. Selja pointed out that in the 2018-19 budget, the allocation for SCs was 5.5 per cent whereas the community forms 16 per cent of the population.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App