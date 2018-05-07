BJP trying to communalise country’s atmosphere, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Taking strong exception to his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar’s statement that namaz should be restricted to mosques, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said it seems the BJP is trying to communalise the atmosphere of the country.

India is a Republic governed by a Constitution and neither Khattar nor anyone else has the right to dictate where people should or should not hold prayers, he said at a press conference at Chandigarh. Flaying the Haryana chief minister for his remarks, Singh said the BJP, it seems is out to polarise the society on religious lines to garner votes. In the wake of alleged disruptions to namaz by right-wing groups at multiple locations in Gurgaon, Khattar had yesterday said such congregations should be restricted to mosques, eidgahs or private places.

On the transfer of the rape-murder case of an 8-year-old girl from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua to Pathankot in Punjab on the directive of the Supreme Court, he said his government would ensure full security to the victim’s family, lawyer and others during the trial proceedings. The state government is committed to upholding the judicial process as per the apex court’s directives, the chief minister said.

To a question on the registration of an FIR by the Shahkot SHO against the Congress candidate for the upcoming Shahkot bypoll, Singh said it was part of a political conspiracy. He also urged the Election Commission (EC) to probe the matter and examine the role of the station house officer (SHO) as well as politicians involved in it. The SHO is upset over his earlier transfer from Jalandhar district and is in touch with AAP’s Sukhpal Singh Khaira and SAD’s Daljit Cheema, the chief minister alleged, adding that the FIR against Hardev Singh Laddi appeared to be a fallout of the same.

Singh pointed out that the EC had merely asked the police to conduct an inquiry into a complaint against Laddi, but the SHO acted in unprecedented haste in registering the FIR. The chief minister, in response to a query, ruled out any action against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia or anyone else till there was sufficient evidence against them of their involvement in the drugs trade.

The matter is being examined by the Enforcement Directorate and the high court is overseeing it, he said. The Special Task Force (STF) on drugs is doing a great job and has already apprehended over 15,000 drug peddlers in the state, Singh said. Big drug dealers have run away from the country and would be nabbed soon, the chief minister said, adding that a big drugs dealer has been arrested by the Hong Kong Police and the Punjab government would be seeking his extradition.

To a question on his government’s affidavit in Supreme Court in a road rage case against minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, Singh reiterated that they could not have backtracked from the stand it had taken earlier in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

He said personally he was in complete support of Sidhu and hoped that the court would take into account his great contribution to the country while deciding his case.

