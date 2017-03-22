BJP told to prepare harder for 2019 polls as ‘Opposition will join hands’

The RSS’s national council meeting in Coimbatore on Tuesday. The RSS’s national council meeting in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

ATTACKS ON the RSS are increasing proportionately with the growing strength of the organisation, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said while concluding the RSS pratinidhi sabha in Coimbatore on Tuesday and asked swayamsewaks to be prepared to meet these attacks. Addressing the delegates, BJP general secretary (organisation) Ramlal said that the party needs to work much harder in 2019 lok Sabha polls since it faces a possible scenario in which all opponents will join hands to fight it. He pointed out that the BJP-led NDA may have secured more than 42 per cent votes in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election but the opposing parties polled a combined 55 per cent or so votes.

BJP chief Amit Shah was expected to attend the meeting but could not make it. Ramlal and his deputy Shiv Prakash Singh, and other sangh pracharaks working in BJP — Sheodan Singh and V Satish, among others — were in attendance. The RSS also made some organisational changes at the Coimbatore meeting. With the end of UP polls, RSS removed its Varanasi prant pracharak Abhay Kumar and posted him as “dharma jagran pramukh” of eastern UP. Sources said the RSS leadership was not happy with poll-related work of some prant pracharaks in eastern UP – Kumar among them – and senior Sangh leaders Krishna Gopal and Dattatreya Hosabale were forced to visit the region on multiple occasions to pacify swayamsewaks in the run-up to the elections.

RSS pracharaks of Kanpur, Awadh (Lucknow) and Gorakhpur were also shuffled. While Kanpur’s Anil Kumar will be the new Varanasi prant pracharak, his Awadh counterpart Sanjay Kumar was transferred to Kanpur. Kaushal Kumar, prant pracharak of Gorakhpur who is considered close to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has been transferred to Lucknow.

