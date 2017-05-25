BJP to woo youths to MODI fest with quiz, brain teasers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

What are the effects on household air pollution due to firewood burning? How many villages have been electrified in the last three years? What is the number of toilets constructed since 2014?

These would be some of the questions to figure in a quiz contest to be conducted during the Making of Developed India (MODI) fest across the country that will mark the NDA government’s three years in power.

With the youth remaining the focus of BJP’s efforts to clinch another term, the central government will organise the quiz contest, brain teasers, a debate competition and discussions on its flagship programmes in state capitals and other major cities.

Sources said the MODI fest will be a three-day affair in order to attract the youth and create awareness about the programmes initiated by the Narendra Modi government.

The carnival will celebrate the achievements of the government and try to make Brand Modi fascinating to young people. “Union Ministers or MPs will inaugurate the three-day fest in state capitals and other cities,” said a BJP source.

While quiz contests will be for all those who visit the venues, there will be a digital platform exhibiting details of schemes undertaken by the government. “There will be debates and discussions and the local administration will appoint a moderator. There will be small games —brain games — on the programmes and this would be a way to get feedback on the schemes,” said the source.

BJP had earlier announced that party president Amit Shah, Union Ministers, MPs, Chief Ministers and senior office-bearers would lead celebrations across the country. The ministers travelling to different states have been asked to stay overnight at places they visit for the MODI fest.

As the party wants to expand its footprints in non-BJP ruled states, more ministers and leaders will visit states such as West Bengal, Odisha and Kerala.

