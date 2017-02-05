BJP to taste defeat in all poll-bound states: Sharad Pawar

Hitting out at PM Modi’s demonetisation drive, Sharad Pawar said, “the ones who suffered the most were the poor, the farmers, and the small businessmen.” (File photo) Hitting out at PM Modi’s demonetisation drive, Sharad Pawar said, “the ones who suffered the most were the poor, the farmers, and the small businessmen.” (File photo)

On a day when elections were held in Punjab and Goa, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar projected a debacle for the ruling BJP in all five poll-bound states. “The BJP will taste defeat in all the poll-bound states,” said Pawar. The NCP chief was addressing a party rally in the city, where civic elections are scheduled for February 21. “The country’s political landscape is changing. There is visible unrest (against the BJP) in all nooks and corners in the country,” Pawar said.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation drive, the NCP leader said, “It is because of him (PM Modi) that 11 crore people were forced to queue up (outside banks). It was not the Tatas and the Ambanis who had to suffer. The ones who suffered the most were the poor, the farmers, and the small businessmen,” he said.

Underlining the significance of the polls in the commercial capital, Pawar said Mumbai was akin to a “mini-India”. “The election outcome will resonate across the country,” he said.

Uddhav hits out at BJP

Launching his party’s campaign for the BMC polls, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray attacked the BJP sharply on Saturday, claiming all those who took on the Thackeray clan were eventually “wiped out”.

“Mumbai has a history that all those who speak against Balasaheb Thackeray and his family get finished. Those who tried to wipe the Sena out have themselves been wiped out,” Thackeray said at the party’s first electoral rally at Girgaum for the upcoming BMC elections.

Thackeray also made it clear that it would not have an alliance with any political party in the future. “We do not want to join hands with those who have blackened hearts,” he said.