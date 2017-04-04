BJP to take on LF in Tripura, Amit Shah to visit state

BJP President Amit Shah. BJP President Amit Shah.

BJP president Amit Shah will be in Tripura on a two-day visit to address a brain storming session of party workers on the political roadmap aimed at ousting the Left Front from power in the state. “Our national president Amit Shah will arrive here on May 7 on a two-day visit and address a brain storming session of party workers to oust the CPI-M led Left Front government from power. A roadmap for our movement in the state will be chalked out,” party central observer Sunil Deodhar told reporters today.

“BJP has done fairly well in the just concluded Assembly elections in four states and has made a foray in the North East. Now Tripura is the main target for us. We believe the party can win here riding on its organisational strength. So, we are attaching utmost importance to the visit of Amit Shah,” Deodhar said.

BJP state president Bipal Deb said ahead of Amit Shah’s visit, the party state unit would intensify its movement demanding immediate resignation of Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, taking moral responsibility for the termination of jobs of 10,223 teachers on a Supreme Court order.

In a setback to the Tripura government, the apex court on March 29 had upheld a Tripura High Court order dismissing the jobs of 10,323 teachers and asked the state government to initiate a fresh recruitment process by May 31.

The order also said the process has to be completed by December 31, strictly adhering to the guidelines of the NCERT (National Council for Educational Research and Training).

“Our three frontal organisations – OBC Morcha, Youth Morcha and Mahila Morcha – will launch continuous movement to press for the demand of the removal of Sarkar,” Deb said.

