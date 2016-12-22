BJP to send team of MPs to visit violence-hit parts in Howrah

In a bid to corner the Trinamool Congress government on the issue of communal riots in West Bengal, the BJP will send a fact finding team comprising MPs and central leaders, to Dhulagarh in Howrah district, which had witnessed group clashes last week. The team, which will visit on December 24, will submit its report to BJP National President Amit Shah.

“A team of three MPs including party’s Rajya Sabha MP Rupa Ganguly and state unit President Dilip Ghosh will go to Dhulagarh to see the ground level situation in the area on December 24.

“They will talk to locals and will also try to meet the Chief secretary of the state. Next day they will submit their complete report to Amit Shahji,” BJP National Secretary Siddharth Nath Singh told PTI.

Singh said the party will also approach the National Human Rights Commission and will also move the union Home Ministry regarding the recent communal riots in the state.

Singh alleged that the minority wing leaders of Trinamool Congress were targeting members of one community, especially in six districts where BJP has grown.

A week long clash between two groups was reported in Dhulagarh following a procession in the area on November 13.