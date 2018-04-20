BJP to send ‘attacked’ workers to meet PM Modi, President Kovind, ‘expose TMC’

The BJP on Thursday said it will take a delegation of party workers, who were “attacked” by the Trinamool Congress during filing of nominations, to Delhi meet the Prime Minister and President. (File) The BJP on Thursday said it will take a delegation of party workers, who were “attacked” by the Trinamool Congress during filing of nominations, to Delhi meet the Prime Minister and President. (File)

The BJP on Thursday said it will take a delegation of party workers, who were “attacked” by the Trinamool Congress during filing of nominations, to Delhi meet the Prime Minister and President and “expose TMC-sponsored violence”. “We will take a delegation of our party workers and candidates for panchayat polls who were beaten up by TMC workers to Delhi on April 24. We will expose the real law and order situation in the state before the Prime Minister and the President. We will also apprise other political parties of the present situation in Bengal,” said former BJP MLA Samik Bhattacharya.

He said the details of the visit to the national capital will be made public in the next few days. The BJP leader further slammed the ruling party for terrorising Opposition candidates and intimidating them to withdraw their nominations.

“Our leaders and workers are being subjected to relentless attacks of ruling party worker. After preventing our candidates from filing their nominations, the TMC workers are not threatening our candidates to withdraw their nominations. We are now looking forward to the Calcutta High Court verdict to receive some respite from the violence. We hope that the court will look at all aspects before making its decision on the fate of state panchayat polls,” Bhattacharya said.

Meanwhile, Bhattacharya asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to apologise to BJP national president Amit Shah after the Supreme Court rejected pleas to probe the death of Special CBI Judge B H Loya. “A conspiracy was hatched to malign the image of Amit Shah. Congress president Rahul Gandhi must apologise for his attempts to malign Shah ji’s image. He should also apologise to the judiciary system for his attempts to use courts in the wrong way. He has done this to indulge in political vendetta and suit his political interest,” Bhattacharya said during a news conference.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App