BJP to return to power in 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday targeted the opposition and hinted at the BJP returning to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Abdullah took to twitter and said, “The myth of opposition unity has been systematically shown for what it is- a chimera. It’s each 1 (one) for themselves in 2019 & 5 (five) more years 2 (to) BJP.”

The National Conference working president reacted to the Gujarat Rajya sabha elections and said that he hope the party can take a note to what the senior Congress leader said. “I hope there are people in the Grand Old Party who sit up & take note of what Jairam is saying. Dismissing his views will be shortsighted,” he tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday in an exclusive interview to PTI said that “I would say that the Congress is facing an existential crisis. It is not an electoral crisis. The party really is in deep crisis. We have to understand we are up against Mr Modi, Mr Shah. And they think differently, they act differently, and if we are not flexible in our approach, we will become irrelevant, frankly. “

