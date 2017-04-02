BJP to raise issue of illegal slaughter houses in Gujarat

A CAG report tabled in the Assembly on March 31 noted that slaughter houses in Gujarat are running their business without obtaining license under Food Safety and Standards Act. (Representational Image) A CAG report tabled in the Assembly on March 31 noted that slaughter houses in Gujarat are running their business without obtaining license under Food Safety and Standards Act. (Representational Image)

The ruling BJP in Gujarat today said it will raise the issue of illegal slaughter houses running in the state.

To a question on the party’s stand regarding illegal slaughter houses running in Gujarat, state BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said the government is committed to save cows.

The observation by CAG came on a day when the state government passed a Bill proposing life term for those found to be involved in cow slaughter and 10-year jail for those involved in sale or transportation of beef.

“BJP will definitely draw the attention of the state government on this issue. If something is illegal then it has to be dealt with. No one can be allowed to play with people’s health. BJP will surely make a sincere representation to the government on this issue,” Pandya told reporters here today.

The BJP leader also denied Congress’ allegation that cattle rearers were forced to send their cows to slaughter houses due to unavailability of gauchar (grazing land).

The opposition party had alleged that gauchar was sold to industrialists by the BJP government.

“Gauchar land was sold when Congress was in power (before 1995), not under the BJP rule. Our government is committed to save cows by introducing various schemes,” Pandya said.

He said the BJP would organise celebrations across Gujarat for three days from tomorrow to thank the state government for introducing a stringent Bill to save cows.

“For the next three days, party workers across the state would organise programmes of gau puja (cow worship) and offering of grass to cows in all talukas,” he said.

