BJP to prepare book on UP poll management strategy for state units

After the landslide victory in UP Assembly elections, the BJP is planning to implement the election management strategy employed in the state as the model in other states as well. To this effect, the party has directed the state management team to draft a book to be sent to all state units. In-charge of UP election management cell and party state vice-president JPS Rathore confirmed the directive issued to them. “The booklet will be drafted in such a manner that workers in other states could easily understand it and follow the same effectively,” Rathore said.

BJP sources said that party leaders, who had been associated with the poll management exercise at the state and regional level, could also be sent to other states to elaborate the UP poll management strategy. Sources said that recently a party leader from the state was sent to Gujarat for delivering a lecture on poll management strategy. Assembly elections are scheduled in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka next year.

A senior party leader said that two key agenda in the booklet would be strengthening of the party organisation and execution of the party’s programme among voters. At an organisational level, BJP in the state enrolled 2.03 crore members, created a database of 1.8 crore members, organised 1,025 training camps, formed more than one lakh booth committee each comprising 10 to 21 members, 1,471 mandal units and 13,091 sector units, appointed sector in-charge to look after works of booth committees, organised 389 Assembly Sammelan, run ‘Ajeevan Sahyog Nidhi’ campaign and collected Rs 16.91 crore in the party fund, appointed in-charge in all 92 district units, formed a district coordination committee, Lok Sabha palak were appointed and in-charge were appointed for each Assembly constituency.

Party also organised, yuva sammelans, mahila sammelans, OBC sammelans, swabhiman sammelan for SC/ST voters, new voters registration campaign, took out parivartan yatras, organised college sabhas for youths, engaged MPs and MLAs in different assembly segments, orgnaised ‘UP ke Mann ki baat’ programme, bonfires meetings, run Kamal Sandesh Bike and run video vans as well as booth vijay abhiyan.

