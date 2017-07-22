BJP to move ED, IT over BJD’s election expenditure

An English language television channel aired a news item in this regard yesterday. Meanwhile, Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati demanded CBI investigation into the entire financial transaction of the ruling party. (In Photo: BJD Party symbol) An English language television channel aired a news item in this regard yesterday. Meanwhile, Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati demanded CBI investigation into the entire financial transaction of the ruling party. (In Photo: BJD Party symbol)

BJP Odisha unit today said it would move the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax department for an investigation into the alleged discrepancies in the data of ruling BJD’s election expenditure. “We will draw the attention of Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department and apprise them of the irregularities (of BJD’s election expenditure),” BJP state vice-president Samir Mohanty said.

BJD denied the allegations. “BJP is trying to defame BJD. All allegations levelled against our party are baseless. We have made all our transactions in a transparent manner,” BJD treasurer Subash Singh said.

