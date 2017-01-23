BJP to launch massive movement against TMC in West Bengal

With an eye on opposition space in Bengal, BJP has decided to capitalise on its bitter political tussle with ruling TMC on demonetisation by launching a “massive movement” against its “misrule” in the state. (Source: PTI Photo) With an eye on opposition space in Bengal, BJP has decided to capitalise on its bitter political tussle with ruling TMC on demonetisation by launching a “massive movement” against its “misrule” in the state. (Source: PTI Photo)

With an eye on opposition space in Bengal, BJP has decided to capitalise on its bitter political tussle with ruling TMC on demonetisation by launching a “massive movement” against its “misrule” in the state. The decision was taken at the just concluded two-day BJP state committee.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“In most of the districts of Bengal, the law and order situation has completely broken down. TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is dreaming of becoming prime minister. We will launch a massive movement across the state against the misrule of TMC,” BJP general secretary and state in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

West Bengal, he alleged, has turned into a safe haven for jehadis as law and order has completely failed in Bengal. According to sources in BJP, CBI investigation into Rose Valley chit fund scam and arrest of TMC MPs Sudip Bandopadhyay and Tapas Pal has given the party the much needed opportunity to shed off the tag of “political match fixing between BJP and TMC in Bengal”.

“For the last two years, we had suffered due to the false propaganda by CPI(M) and Congress that there was political match fixing between TMC and BJP. Time has come to change the narrative and emerge as the main opposition party in Bengal,” a senior BJP leader told PTI. The “failure” of CPI(M) and Congress as opposition parties has given BJP the opportunity to emerge as a major player in state politics, he added.

“There has been a series of communal rights in Bengal. But neither Congress nor CPI(M) has bothered to hit the streets. It is BJP which has been fighting against the appeasement policies as we are not bothered about vote bank politics,” state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said. Democracy is under threat in West Bengal, Ghosh said, adding BJP will wage a month-long intense programme across the state.

The protest programme will be built up with the campaign slogans ‘Save democracy’, ‘Save Bengal’, ‘Save Sanskriti (culture)’. BJP will launch the agitation in different blocks from Tuesday till January 30 and hold a law violation and big meeting on February 6 in Kolkata.