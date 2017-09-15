BJP to launch Gaurav Yatra next month

“The yatra, which will culminate by October 15, aims to spread the message of Gujarati pride in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah, Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani and the pride of people of Gujarat,” BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya told The Indian Express. PTI Photo(PTI9_9_2017_000166B) “The yatra, which will culminate by October 15, aims to spread the message of Gujarati pride in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah, Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani and the pride of people of Gujarat,” BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya told The Indian Express. PTI Photo(PTI9_9_2017_000166B)

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the BJP, which aims to win 150 seats, has planned to launch ‘Gaurav Yatra’ simultaneously from Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, and Karamsad, where Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel grew up. The yatra, scheduled to begin on October 1, will cover at least 150 of the total 182 Assembly constituencies.

As chief minister, Narendra Modi had launched namesake ‘Gaurav Yatra’ in 2002 soon after the post-Godhra riots.



The BJP’s decision to launch the yatra coincides with Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel’s three-day Sankalp Yatra — a road show which began Thursday from Ahmedabad and is due to culminate at Somnath. The BJP believes that Gaurav Yatra will act as a counter to the anti-BJP campaign launched by the Patidar leader.

“We are aiming to win 150 seats, which will never be met without appeasing the Patidars. This yatra is an attempt to get the community back into party’s fold,” said a senior BJP leader. Party leaders believe that Hardik Patel’s “Sankalp Rally”, which is getting a huge response, could dent the BJP’s electoral prospects in north Gujarat and Saurashtra regions.

According to the party sources, Gordhan Zadaphia, who was MoS (Home) in 2002, is charting out the yatra route. He, however, refused to divulge the details of the yatra, saying that “party will soon announce it”.

Zadaphia had left the BJP following alleged differences with Modi and had floated his own party Mahagujarat Janata Party, which was later merged with Gujarat Parivartan Party floated by former chief minister Keshubhai Patel in 2013. In 2014, the party merged with the BJP.

Pandya said that Gaurav Yatra was held by Modi in 2002 “after the Congress attacked Gujarat for the Godhra incident”. “This time it is the pride of Gujarat leadership and the development model which is being hailed by everyone world over,” he added.

Scores of BJP leaders will be arriving in the state to take part in the rally, sources said.

