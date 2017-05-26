BJP to kick off vistarak campaign on May 28

Beginning May 28, the death anniversary of RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar, senior BJP leaders and ministers will fan out as vistaraks (expansion volunteers) across Gujarat as part of a mass awareness programmes ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. The campaign, which will conclude on June 5, aims at establishing “heart-to-heart” rapport with party workers at 48,000 booths, besides involving 25 lakh youth through social media, said party spokesman Bharat Pandya here on Thursday.

BJP president Amit Shah will also be a vistarak and will meet booth-level workers at Chhota Udepur on May 31.

Pandya said except for state party vice-president Purushottam Rupala, who will go to Morbi on May 29, other ministers and party bearers will go to booths on May 28. They include CM Vijay Rupani (Kheda), Nitin Patel (Mehsana), Surendra Patel (Ahmedabad city), Jitu Vaghani (Vadodara city), Mansukh Mandaviya (Botad) and Bharat Pandya (Ahmedabad district).

