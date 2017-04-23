BJP to hold training camps for lawmakers, office bearers in Uttar Pradesh

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The BJP will hold training camps about conduct, ethics, behaviour with public, party workers and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliates in Uttar Pradesh for lawmakers and office bearers. This is being done to make them disciplined and to abide by the law since the party is in power. The training for office bearers will begin on Sunday whereas separate camps for MLAs would be organised in May.

Party insiders said that the camps have become essential following violence and misbehaviour with public involving BJP leaders. Sources said that the party leadership took serious cognisance after cabinet minister Satyadev Pachauri called a disabled employee “loola langda” in Lucknow. In Bareilly, MLA Mahendra Yadav had allegedly assaulted toll plaza staff. BJP MP Raghav Lakahnpal, MLA Brijesh along with a party functionary were booked on Friday for their alleged involvement in violence at Sadak Doodhli and for vandalism at a police officer’s residence in Saharanpur. Sources said that these incidents are likely to be mentioned at the training camps.

BJP state vice-president JPS Rathore said that a three-day training session will begin from Sunday for six regional units. Office bearers of state, regional and districts units will attend the training. They would be briefed about maintaining coordination between the party and government and their role in upcoming local elections.

Two training camps for MLAs would be organised in May after the meeting of the state executive on May 1 and 2 in Lucknow. Sources said that the 312 MLAs would be divided into two groups for whom training camp will be held in eastern and western Uttar Pradesh. Presence of ministers will be must at these camps.

“The party is in power with clear majority both in the state and at the Centre. The party has a number of new members, including MLAs who are not aware of the ideology of the party, its conduct and its vichar parivar (RSS offshoots like ABVP),” said a BJP leader. “At these camps, party state office bearers and lawmakers would be briefed on different issues including the conduct that is laid down when the party is in power.” He said that the party leaders are supposed to avoid aggression and be polite with public and government servants.

