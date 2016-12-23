BJP to hold sanitation, awareness programme on Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Delhi BJP leaders and workers will celebrate former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday on December 25 by performing voluntary sanitation works and creating awareness about cashless transactions. The day will be celebrated as Swachhata-Shuchita Divas(sanitation-good governance day) and around 25,000 BJP workers will participate in the day-long programmes on December 25, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said on Friday.

The party leaders and workers will carry out voluntary sanitation works at public places all over the city from 9 am to 12 noon on. They will also engage in an awareness drive to promote cashless transactions, he said.

The good governance example set by Vajpayee and being followed now by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be highlighted on the occasion. Fruits and blankets will be distributed at hospitals, Tiwari said.