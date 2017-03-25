BJP to hold national executive meet in Odisha: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Express Photo/File) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Express Photo/File)

BJP will hold its two-day national executive meeting in the Odisha capital from April 15, to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president Amit Shah, senior leader L K Advani and others. Announcing this on Saturday, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, said, “The Prime Minister will come to Odisha to thank the people for their unprecedented support to the BJP in the recent panchayat polls.”

BJP state president Basant Panda said that the national executive meeting in Odisha will further encourage the party workers and local leaders for the 2019 general elections.

Senior party leader MM Joshi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu and other party leaders will also be present at the meeting.

Pradhan said the chief ministers of all the BJP ruled states will attend the meet.

Party in-charge of Odisha Arun Singh and national joint secretary (organisaton) Soudan Singh will visit the state tomorrow to oversee the preparations for the meeting, he said.

