BJP to hold interactions with farmers

Lok Sabha member and Kisan Morcha president Virendra Singh on Thursday said that interactions will be held in every village across the country. (Illustration: Sarfaraz Alam) Lok Sabha member and Kisan Morcha president Virendra Singh on Thursday said that interactions will be held in every village across the country. (Illustration: Sarfaraz Alam)

In order to counter the Opposition’s charge that farmers were unhappy with the government’s policies, the farmers’ wing of the BJP — Kisan Morcha — has decided to launch a new initiative to interact with farmers. Kisan Samvad, a countrywide initiative, will highlight the work done by the Narendra Modi government favouring farmers in the past four years.

Lok Sabha member and Kisan Morcha president Virendra Singh on Thursday said that interactions will be held in every village across the country. He said the objective of Kisan Samvad is to highlight achievements of the Modi government and to counter propaganda allegedly being spread by the Opposition.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App