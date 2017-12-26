Best of 2017
BJP to go alone in 2019 Telangana polls: K Laxman

"We will not have any alliances. BJP will fight alone and get elected to power in the next elections in Telangana," K Laxman said

Published: December 26, 2017
BJP would go it alone in the 2019 elections in Telangana and the party is confident of winning them, state BJP chief K Laxman said here Tuesday. “We will not have any alliances. BJP will fight alone and get elected to power in the next elections in Telangana,” he told reporters.

Legislative Assembly elections would be held along with the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana in 2019. People of the state are disappointed with the ruling TRS as it has failed to implement its election promises, he alleged.

“People have waited patiently for over three years to see, if CM KCR (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) would deliver on his manifesto promises, but they were left totally hopeless in this year,” Laxman claimed. The main opposition Congress has nothing to new offer to the people, he claimed.

“BJP is declaring an electoral war against TRS in the year 2018. Congress has nothing new to offer to the people of Telangana, they will be rejected in this state as they are being rejected everywhere in India,” he added. BJP currently has a strength of five MLAS in the 119-member house. Saying that BJP has reached out to the masses in 2017, Laxman hoped that the new year would be good for the party.

