BJP to formulate strategies for 2019 LS polls at Jodhpur meet

Preparations for the Rajasthan Assembly elections due next year and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be the key agendas of the BJP’s two-day state executive meeting beginning in Jodhpur tomorrow. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will inaugurate the meeting at a hotel in Jodhpur in the presence of senior party leaders including V Satish, Avinash Rai Khanna and Om Mathur.

The strategy for winning the next state Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be discussed in the meeting, BJP’s state General Secretary Bhajan Lal said. Further strengthening of the party and workers’ network at all the levels, reaching out to public with the government’s programme and policies will also be on the agenda of the meeting he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now