BJP to discuss Telangana strategy at Warangal meet

The BJP would chalk out its future strategy in Telangana, one of the states identified by the party with the possibility of coming to power, in the state executive meeting to be held at Warangal on July 22 and 23.

The meeting would be attended by Union Minister Hansraj Ahir and General Secretaries Ram Madhav and Muralidhar Rao, among others, state BJP president K Laxman told reporters in Hyderabad on Thursday. The conclave would also deliberate on the three-day visit of BJP Chief Amit Shah to Telangana in September, he said.

Shah undertook a visit to Telangana for three-days in May last during which he sought to reach out to various sections. He also participated in a community kitchen programme with Dalits. Laxman announced a programme of action to strengthen the party from grass roots and to take up agitation against the TRS government on people’s issues.

BJP would hold its district executive meetings from July 28 to 30 and mandal level meetings from August five to nine. The meetings at district and mandal level would review the implementation of the action plan finalised in state executive meetings. BJP would take up agitations on public issues from August 10 to 20 at the mandal level. It will be followed up by district level and state level agitations on different issues in October and November, Laxman said. “As part of preparations for the 2019 elections, assembly constituency-wise conventions of booth level workers would be held in the 119 assembly segments during October-November”, he said.

Hitting out at the TRS government for not officially celebrating the ‘Telangana liberation day’ on September 17 (the day erstwhile Nizam state was merged with Indian Union), the BJP leader said the party would organise a public meeting on September 15 to mount pressure on the government.

The ‘liberation day’ is linked to the sentiments of Telangana people and the TRS government is not celebrating the day “due to vote bank politics” and “under pressure from MIM”, he alleged.

