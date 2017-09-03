BJP to contest Gurgaon civic polls on party symbol: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

“We will contest these polls on party symbol,” CM Khattar told reporters while replying to a question about the September 24 civic polls. (File Photo) “We will contest these polls on party symbol,” CM Khattar told reporters while replying to a question about the September 24 civic polls. (File Photo)

The BJP has decided to contest the upcoming Gurugram Municipal Corporation election on its party symbol, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said today. “We will contest these polls on party symbol,” he told reporters while replying to a question about the September 24 civic polls.

The Congress has decided not to contest the polls on its party symbol as it did in the past. This decision was taken at a meeting of party leaders from Haryana with Congress general secretary in-charge of the state Kamal Nath.

Meanwhile, the Haryana State Election Commission appointed three observers for a free and fair conduct of the civic polls in Gurgaon, an official release said.

Abhilaksh Likhi, principal secretary of the agriculture and farmers’ welfare department has been appointed as the Observer (election), while Ashok Yadav, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (inspection) has been appointed as the observer (expenditure).

Similarly, Haryana Inspector General of Police K K Rao has been appointed as the observer (police), it said.

