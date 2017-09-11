BJP to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday in 130 Varanasi government schools

Julfikaar Husain, an artiste based in Dubai, makes a 110-feet-long cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his birthday celebration, in Lucknow on Sunday. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav) Julfikaar Husain, an artiste based in Dubai, makes a 110-feet-long cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his birthday celebration, in Lucknow on Sunday. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

The Uttar Pradesh BJP unit will be celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday in nearly 130 government-run primary schools in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, on Saturday. Students will be given a lecture by party leaders on “public welfare schemes and achievements” of the Modi government, apart from gift packs of sweets and stationary.

Since Modi’s birth anniversary falls on a Sunday, the party will be organising celebrations in schools a day earlier (September 16).

BJP spokesperson for Kashi region Sanjay Bhardwaj said, “It will be mandatory to place a photograph of the PM at the programme. Students will be told about the achievements and public welfare schemes of the Modi-led Central government.” The celebrations will take place from 8 to 11 am, he said, adding that the programmes were finalised at a meeting chaired by party state co-incharge Sunil Ojha on Saturday.

However, Varanasi district’s Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Brij Bhushan Chaudhary said, “I have not received any application so far from BJP for permission to hold any such programme in government primary schools. Once they submit an application, it will be considered.”

BJP’s Varanasi Mahanagar president Pradeep Agrahari said there are 26 mandal units in Varanasi constituency and the PM’s birthday will be celebrated at five primary schools in each mandal unit. “These are government schools. We do not need permission to hold celebrations there,” Agrahari said.

Local BJP leaders said they were confident they would be able to organise such programmes without any hiccups. “Such a celebration has been planned for the first time because the party is in power in the state at present,” said a party leader. The party has also asked its workers to send pictures of the programmes through WhatsApp.

On September 17, party workers of each ward will take part in a cleanliness drive. It is mandatory for workers to clean all crossings in Varanasi during the day. In the evening, 67 earthen lamps will be lit at all crossings. Free medical camps will also be organised. BJP’s women wing workers will decorate 67 ghats and release earthen lamps in the Ganga. On September 16, a cultural programme on the ‘Beti bachao-beti padhao’ scheme will be organised at Assi ghat.

