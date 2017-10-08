BJP to celebrate Diwali in UP villages that got power in Modi rule

The workers will also spread awareness about the schemes and achievements of both the Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath governments. (Representational) The workers will also spread awareness about the schemes and achievements of both the Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath governments. (Representational)

The BJP plans to celebrate Diwali in UP villages that received power supply after 2014, the year the Narendra Modi government came to power at the Centre. One item that will be off the celebrations will be Chinese crackers. The party has named the celebrations “Vikas Jyoti Utsava”, for which five events will be organised by the party’s youth wing in each such village on October 18 from 5 pm to 7 pm. They will put up BJP flags on electricity poles and transformer setups in the villages and decorate them with rangoli.

“Diwali will be celebrated with the public in all those villages where electricity reached after the Modi government came to power. Power supply reached these villages 70 years after independence, hence 70 diyas will be lit in these villages. The objective is to give message that the Modi government is working for development of all the areas that were neglected for 70 years,” said Subrat Pathak, state president of BJP Yuva Morcha.

The workers will also spread awareness about the schemes and achievements of both the Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath governments, while briefing them about the changes in the life of poor and deprived people by providing them electricity connections.

Party workers have been asked to burst crackers in each village but also strictly told to not to use crackers from China and instead go for those manufactured in the country.

BJP Yuva Morcha state general secretary Kunwar Singh Nishad said senior party leaders, local MLAs and ministers will be invited to these programmes.

