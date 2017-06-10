BJP to celebrate Bardoli Day — farmers’ stir that was led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with Mahatama Gandhi Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with Mahatama Gandhi

Amid the farmers’ protests in several parts of the country, the Surat unit of the BJP has decided to celebrate ‘Bardoli Day’ on June 12 to mark the Bardoli Satyagraha, which was led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1928 and earned him the title of “Sardar”. The Bardoli Satyagraha was a peasants’ movement against the British government’s decision to raise land revenue.

BJP MLA from Bardoli, Ishwar Parmar, said that after he came to know about the significance of June 12 as Bardoli day from Pragnaben Kalarthi, who takes care of Swarajya Ashram and its schools in Bardoli, he spoke to state leadership and decided to celebrate the day by holding an event. “We have planned to organise a programme to mark the day at Swarajya Ashram in Bardoli,” he said.

Pragnaben Kalarthi, who quit her medical practice to do social work, is granddaughter of Uttam Chand Shah who worked with Sardar Patel during the Bardoli Satyagraha. “Three months after Bardoli Satyagraha began in 1928, it started facing fund crunch. Sardar Patel spoke to senior Congress leaders who then decided to organise a fund-raising programme for Bardoli Satyagraha across the nation on June 12… Since then Patel and senior Congress leaders decided to celebrate June 12 as Bardoli Day,” she said, expressing her happiness that the day will now be celebrated.

“Till now, nobody celebrated June 12 as Bardoli day. W are happy that Ishwarbhai Parmar planned to celebrate the day,” she said. According to Parmar, Fanatika group of Ahmedabad will perform ‘vachikam’ (dramatised reading) of the Bardoli Satyagraha. Cabinet ministers Ganpat Vasawa and Jayesh Radadiya are also likely to attend the event.

